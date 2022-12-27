Snyder, Buffalo top Georgia Southern 23-21 in Camellia Bowl

It was Buffalo's third straight bowl win after going 0-3 in bowls.

Buffalo got a cushion thanks to Dylan Powell's interception and return across midfield in the fourth quarter. Ahmed then carried nine straight times but was stopped on three runs starting from the 2.

The Bulls had to settle for a 23-14 lead with Alex McNulty's third field goal of the second half with 8:38 left. That FG was a school record, No. 49 of his career.

Vantrease and Georgia Southern stayed alive with a 13-play, 90-yard drive. On fourth-and-7 from his own territory, Vantrease hit Johnson for a 42-yard gain. Then Jjay McAfee made a grab in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown with 3:38 left.

Georgia Southern needed only 26 seconds in the second half to wipe out a 14-6 deficit, thanks to a fumble, Vantrease's 79-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Thompson and a two-point conversion.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Southern: Once known for the triple option and loads of runs, first-year coach Clay Helton implemented a pass-oriented offense. Vantrease broke the Eagles' bowl record with his 11th completion — on the opening drive of the second quarter.

Buffalo: Held onto the ball for more than 38 minutes in the game, and converted 12 of 19 third-down plays, largely on Snyder passes. The last was a 9-yarder to Marshall on the sideline to keep the final drive going.

SNOWED IN

Buffalo's band, cheerleaders, and radio crew weren't able to make the bowl game because flights were canceled out of their city, which saw a massive winter storm and at least 27 storm-related deaths.

UP NEXT

Georgia Southern: Must replace Vantrease and most of the offensive and defensive line starters before opening the 2023 season at home against The Citadel.

Buffalo: Opens the 2023 season at Wisconsin on Sept. 2 with Snyder, safety Marcus Fuqua and tailback Mike Washington expected back.

