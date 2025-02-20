Breaking: Bill would overhaul Ohio’s recreational cannabis laws

Snowy roads lead to hundreds of Virginia and North Carolina crashes as Arctic air brings record cold

Snowy roads led to hundreds of crashes throughout Virginia and North Carolina, including a series of crashes on an interstate highway involving more than 50 vehicles
Nation & World
By BEN FINLEY – Associated Press
22 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Snowy roads led to hundreds of crashes throughout Virginia and North Carolina, including a series of crashes on an interstate highway involving more than 50 vehicles, as officials continued to ask people Thursday to avoid travel to allow crews to work on the roads.

Two separate collisions stopped traffic on Interstate 40 in Orange County, North Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon and the stopped vehicles were struck from behind, including a tractor trailer that hit a passenger vehicle, causing a fatality, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A total of 53 vehicles were involved in 12 crashes in the area, the highway patrol said. The driver of the tractor trailer was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and exceeding a safe speed for conditions.

The highway patrol responded to nearly 1,200 collisions statewide on Wednesday, according to Sgt. Christopher Knox. Crashes on Wednesday also closed portions of Interstate 95 and I-85 near Raleigh, North Carolina.

Virginia State Police reported early Thursday that there had been nearly 500 crashes statewide since the storm began, including at least 45 involving injuries. There had been no fatal crashes.

Emergency workers in Suffolk, Virginia, rescued two people from an SUV that crashed into water on Wednesday afternoon, according to the city’s Department of Fire & Rescue. Photos the department posted on social media showed rescuers stretching a ladder to the vehicle’s roof and helping one person clinging to the roof rails crawl across the ladder to land.

About 7,500 electric customers in North Carolina were without power Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us, with most in east-central counties where freezing rain and ice accumulation had been forecast. About 1,800 flights were canceled or delayed on Thursday across the U.S., including about 250 flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.com.

After the significant snowfall across Virginia on Wednesday, forecasters expected lingering snow showers to bring another half inch of snow on Thursday. The National Weather Service received reports of about 12.5 inches (31.8 centimeters) of snow in the Greenbrier area south of Norfolk and about 4 inches (10 centimeters) in the Richmond area, according to Nancy Moll, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Wakefield, Virginia.

An Arctic air mass was bringing widespread, record-breaking cold to the central United States, and forecasters expected some locations in the Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley to experience their coldest temperatures on record this late in the season, according to the Weather Prediction Center. In Detroit, crews are fixing a large water main break that left dozens of people without power and heat amid temperatures well below freezing.

___

Associated Press writer Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

Polly Mae Pollock, 5, sleds down a hill at Byrd Park, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Richmond, Va. (Margo Wagner/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Paige Anderson waits for the bus on Cowardin Avenue as snow falls, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Richmond, Va. (Margo Wagner/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Stew Pollock adjusts his hat and smiles at his son, Roy Pollock, 2, while they play in the snow at Byrd Park, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Richmond, Va. (Margo Wagner/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Ellie Sims, right, laughs as Amilia Muller's snowball disintegrates mid-air as they play in Monroe Park, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Richmond, Va. (Margo Wagner/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Snow plows make their way up the Granby Street bridge in Norfolk, Va. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Kirsten McCoy pulls her son Elliot, 4, in a sled while Leslie Tietze walks Bo and Miller in the Riverview neighborhood of Norfolk, Va. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Kendall Warner / The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Birds rest in heavy falling snow at The Hague in Norfolk, Va., Wednesday Feb. 19, 2025. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Snow falls over Princess Anne Road in Norfolk, Va., Wednesday Feb. 19, 2025. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Pedestrians walk through heavy falling snow along The Hague in Norfolk, Va., Wednesday Feb. 19, 2025. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

A person shovels snow on the sidewalk of East Broad St. in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Christopher Brothers holds an umbrella in the snow in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

A worker clears snow from the pathway between the parking deck and the VMFA, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Richmond, Va. (Margo Wagner/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Lauren Phillips bends down to draw a head for her snow angel while her friends Ellie Sims and Amilia Muller look at their snow angels in Monroe Park, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Richmond, Va. (Margo Wagner/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

A person walks through Monroe Park as snow falls, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Richmond, Va. (Margo Wagner/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

John Kee, 82, shovels snow from his driveway in Charleston, W.Va., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Walt Traywick uses an axe to break up frozen water in a stock tank while working on his farm Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Luther, Okla. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

A group of pigs eat feed following a winter weather storm on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Luther, Okla. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

A pedestrian crossing an intersection gives a backdrop to ice formed on vegetation Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Grand Prairie, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Traffic crawls along MacCorkle Avenue at the city line between Charleston and South Charleston, W.Va., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Christopher Millette/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

David Barnett holds on tight to his sled as he comes down the hill in the snow on Wednesday at Chautauqua Park in Owensboro, Ky., on Feb. 19, 2025. (Alan Warren/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)

A person clears spoiled groceries and debris from a Save A Lot in Pike County, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, after a storm the previous weekend. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

People wait for a bus during cold temperatures in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Snow falls on the Virginia State Capitol Building, in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

A store in downtown provides signage about potential winter weather impacting their hours in Florence, Ala., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)

Bridgett Greaves clears off her front sidewalk in the Colonial Place neighborhood of Norfolk, Va. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Kendall Warner / The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Snow falls along the Lafayette River in the Colonial Place neighborhood of Norfolk, Va. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Kirsten McCoy pulls her son Elliot, 4, in a sled in the backyard of their home in the Riverview neighborhood of Norfolk, Va. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Kendall Warner / The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

