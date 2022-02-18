Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Snowstorm pileup shuts interstate in Illinois for 2nd day

This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
30 minutes ago
A pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm shut down a 17-mile stretch of central Illinois interstate for a second day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm has left a 17-mile (27-kilometer) stretch of interstate in central Illinois shut down for a second day Friday.

Interstate 39 north of Bloomington was closed in both directions Friday morning as crews worked to untangle the nine passenger vehicles and 19 commercial vehicles as well as retrieve dozens more that slid Thursday off the icy roadway, Illinois State Police Trooper Haylie Polistina said. Shortly before midday Friday, the northbound lanes were opened but the southbound lanes remained closed.

There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.

Authorities were able to escort all the stranded motorists to warming centers, state police said in a statement.

The storm created travel problems in Illinois and elsewhere. Chicago's two international airports saw more than 500 flights canceled during the storm, which dropped more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow across the region.

caption arrowCaption
This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
A transit rider waits for a bus as a winter storm descends upon Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups. The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Interstate 39 north of Bloomington after police said a pileup several hundred yards long involved approximately 100 vehicles. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

A transit rider waits for a bus as a winter storm descends upon Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups. The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Interstate 39 north of Bloomington after police said a pileup several hundred yards long involved approximately 100 vehicles. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

caption arrowCaption
A transit rider waits for a bus as a winter storm descends upon Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups. The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Interstate 39 north of Bloomington after police said a pileup several hundred yards long involved approximately 100 vehicles. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

caption arrowCaption
Commuters wait for a Blue Line train as a winter storm descends upon Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups. The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Interstate 39 north of Bloomington after police said a pileup several hundred yards long involved approximately 100 vehicles. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Commuters wait for a Blue Line train as a winter storm descends upon Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups. The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Interstate 39 north of Bloomington after police said a pileup several hundred yards long involved approximately 100 vehicles. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

caption arrowCaption
Commuters wait for a Blue Line train as a winter storm descends upon Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups. The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Interstate 39 north of Bloomington after police said a pileup several hundred yards long involved approximately 100 vehicles. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

In Other News
1
US paves way for resumption of Mexico avocado exports
2
Spring break could affect jury pool in Whitmer kidnap trial
3
California bill would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban
4
German police: Antisemitism one reason man killed own family
5
US mulls booting Nicaragua from trade pact over crackdown
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top