Snow moves into mid-Atlantic; federal offices closed in DC

Impacts from the winter storm were expected across the South, Appalachian states, the mid-Atlantic and up the East Coast.

In Washington, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced that federal offices in the area would be closed on Monday. Emergency employees and telework employees would continue to work, the OPM said on its website.

Several school districts in the region said they would be closed, delayed or have virtual learning Monday. DC Public Schools said students and staff wouldn’t be returning to school until Thursday.

