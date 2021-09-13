journal-news logo
'SNL' hosts Rudolph, Chappelle win guest actor Emmy honors

An Emmy statue is displayed on night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
An Emmy statue is displayed on night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Nation & World
51 minutes ago
Claire Foy, Courtney B

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Claire Foy, Courtney B. Vance, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle won guest actor Emmys at Sunday's creative arts awards ceremony.

On the drama series side, Foy was honored for “The Crown" and her reprisal of Queen Elizabeth II, the role that won her a lead actress Emmy in 2018. Vance won for his role in “Lovecraft Country.”

Rudolph and Chappelle won comedy series guest acting trophies as hosts of “Saturday Night Live.” For Rudolph, it was a repeat of her victory in the category last year, also for “SNL.”

In the short-form comedy or drama series, the winners were J.B. Smoove for “Mapleworth Murders” and Keke Palmer for “Keke Palmer's Turnt Up with the Taylors.”

The creative arts awards were presented in non-televised weekend ceremonies that will be part of a special set for Saturday on FXX. The awards are precursors to the main Emmys ceremony airing Sunday, Sept. 19, on CBS.

Courtney B. Vance poses with the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for "Lovecraft Country" on night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Courtney B. Vance poses with the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for "Lovecraft Country" on night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

