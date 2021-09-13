'SNL' hosts Rudolph, Chappelle win guest actor Emmy honors

On the drama series side, Foy was honored for “The Crown" and her reprisal of Queen Elizabeth II, the role that won her a lead actress Emmy in 2018. Vance won for his role in “Lovecraft Country.”

Rudolph and Chappelle won comedy series guest acting trophies as hosts of “Saturday Night Live.” For Rudolph, it was a repeat of her victory in the category last year, also for “SNL.”