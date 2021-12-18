'SNL' ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron

The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night's episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."

“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host, returning to Studio 8H for the fifth time — typically a milestone of much fanfare. British pop star Charli XCX is the night's musical guest. The Dec. 18 episode was the NBC show's last announced episode for the year.