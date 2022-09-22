Snell brilliant for 7, Padres beat Pujols, Cardinals 1-0

Juan Yepez followed with a single before Snell struck out Paul DeJong to tie his career-high of 13.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead when Austin Nola singled in Kim Ha-seong with two outs in the second against Miles Mikolas. Josh Bell was thrown out earlier in the inning trying to score on a grounder to shortstop.

Mikolas (11-13) allowed an unearned run on three hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two.

SOTO'S WALKS

San Diego's Juan Soto walked leading off the eighth, becoming the first player since 1906 to walk 500 times before turning 24.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.09 ERA) and Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.16) are scheduled to start in the series finale Thursday afternoon.

___

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell reacts after giving up his first hit of the night, a single by St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell adjusts a speaker in his hat while pitching to a St. Louis Cardinals batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell, second from right, meets on the mound with teammates, including pitching coach Ruben Niebla, left, during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas reacts during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)