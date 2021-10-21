Snap's stock drops as iPhone privacy controls pinch ad sales

In a statement, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said the Santa Monica, California, company has had to recalibrate its operations to “navigate significant headwinds, including changes to the iOS platform that impact the way advertising is targeted."

Facebook, an outspoken critic of Apple's new privacy controls, had already told investors that its ad sales could suffer because of the change, but Snap's results indicated the blow may be even bigger than Wall Street anticipated. Facebook's shares shed more than 4% in Thursday's extending trading. The social networking company is scheduled to release its latest quarterly results Monday.

Snap reported revenue of $1.07 billion for the July-September period, a 57% increase from the same time last year, but that was about $30 million below the projections of Wall Street analysts who steer investor expectations.

Perhaps even more troubling to investors, Snap predicted its revenue for the current quarter will range from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Analysts had been forecasting revenue of $1.36 billion, according to FactSet.