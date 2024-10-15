Snake slithers through Dodgers dugout during NLCS loss to Mets

Breaking: 132 arrested, including 11 with ties to the Miami Valley, in statewide human trafficking operation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brent Honeywell celebrates after the last out in the top of the seventh inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brent Honeywell celebrates after the last out in the top of the seventh inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
10 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A snake slithered through the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday.

The reptile appeared in the top of the fifth inning of the Dodgers' 7-3 loss to the New York Mets. It wasn't big enough to put a scare into anyone.

“I was hoping it was a rally snake and we turned a rally around right after that,” reliever Brent Honeywell said. “But just something to get the boys moving a little different (after) everything else.”

The snake was wrapped in a towel and removed by a member of the grounds crew.

“We’ve had ‘Snakes on a Plane’, ‘Snakes on a Train’ and the latest Hollywood hit: ‘Snake in the Dugout,’” joked Fox play-by-play commentator Joe Davis.

The visitor didn't have the impact of the San Diego Padres' rally goose that landed on the field at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

