Snake lands on Mississippi woman as she opens her front door

The encounter happened after the intruder made its way on top of Christina Mitchell's door on Thursday, the Enterprise-Journal reported. "I felt this thump on my head," Mitchell said. "I looked down and the snake had landed at my feet in the house."

The newspaper reports the 10-inch (25-centimeter) serpent then darted to the kitchen while Mitchell called her husband to let him know about their new visitor. But she didn't wait for help. She grabbed a broom and ushered the reptile out of her house in McComb, a city located about 80 miles (127 kilometers) south of Jackson.