Smokestack implosion to bring decades of Detroit trash incinerator stink to an end

Detroit household trash is now trucked to landfills outside the city limits.

The city has gone door-to-door to homes outside the impact area, alerting residents about the implosion and urging them to keep windows closed as a precaution. Explosives will cause the smokestack to fall onto the incinerator property, away from the closest residential area, the city said.

Nearby streets will be closed and water misting machines will be used to wet the property before, during and after the implosion to help keep dust contained to the site. Workers will check the air quality and conduct vibration monitoring before and after the implosion.

Similar implosions have not occurred without problems.

A blast of air and dust from the June 2 implosion of two smokestacks at a shuttered coal-fired power plant outside Pittsburgh felled power poles and damaged nearby homes. The air blast broke windows and blew dust from the fallen stacks into homes. The surge also felled trees and several power poles and their wires, leading to a power surge that damaged electrical appliances in homes.

The demolition of a former coal plant in 2020 pushed a massive cloud of dust into a Chicago neighborhood.