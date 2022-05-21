Smith, Raanta, Hurricanes top Rangers for 2-0 series lead

They’ll get their first chance to win at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 on Sunday. And the Rangers will try to mount another series comeback after rallying from a 3-1 deficit to beat Pittsburgh in a seven-game first-round series.

Shesterkin finished with 20 saves to lead the Rangers on a night with few offensive highlights.

The teams combined for 43 shots and had big penalty kills as well, with New York killing off more than a minute of 5-on-3 time while the Hurricanes scored their short-handed goal on a 4-minute kill for a double-minor high-sticking penalty on Brady Skjei.

CHANGING LOOKS

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour tweaked his lines a bit looking for a spark in the Game 1 comeback, then stuck with that look for Game 2.

Most notably, Teravainen moved up to the top line to play alongside Aho and rookie Seth Jarvis, while Andrei Svechnikov moved to the second line. Brind'Amour also moved up speedy skater Martin Necas to the second line and bumped Max Domi — the Game 7 hero against Boston with two goals — down to the fourth line.

The Rangers stayed with the same line pairings to start this one, though coach Gerard Gallant eventually moved Alexis Lafrenière up to the second line alongside Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome looking for a third-period spark.

RIGHT BACK IN

Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren left briefly after taking a puck to the mouth area near the boards slightly past the midway point of the first period. He was back on the bench, and soon after the ice, by late in the period.

SIREN SOUNDERS

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey sounded the pregame “storm warning” siren for the Hurricanes to take the ice.

NFL quarterback Mike Glennon and WNBA player Kiara Leslie — both former North Carolina State stars who played in college here in Raleigh — sounded if for the first and second intermissions, respectively.

