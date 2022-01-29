Smith, No. 1 Auburn pull away from Oklahoma 86-68

Jordan Goldwire led Oklahoma with a career-high 19 points. Umoja Gibson scored 14 points and Tanner Groves had 13.

Auburn pushed a 12-point halftime lead to 14 coming out of the locker room.

Oklahoma whittled it down to 50-47 on Gibson's baseline layup with 12:24 to play. Gibson also fueled the aborted comeback with a 3-pointer, drawing a foul and converting the four-point play at the foul line.

It was all Auburn from there, including Kessler's second 3.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma lost for the second time this season to a No. 1 team, including an 84-74 defeat to currently fourth-ranked Baylor on Jan. 4. Didn't get its first rebound for nearly 6 minutes to open the game and went 9:21 without a basket during another first-half stretch.

Auburn withstood every challenge in its first home game as a No. 1 team. Dominated the boards 41-29 and made 22 of 26 free throws (84.6%).

PEARL’S DEAL

Hours before tipoff, Auburn released details of coach Bruce Pearl’s new 8-year, $50.2 million contract. His annual pay starts at $5.4 million with an annual $250,000 raise.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts TCU on Monday night.

Auburn tries for a season sweep of in-state rival Alabama at home Tuesday night.

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) is fouled by Auburn forward Jaylin Williams (2) as he goes up for a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) drives to the basket around Auburn guard Devan Cambridge (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) puts up a shot as Auburn forward Jaylin Williams (2) tries to block during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)