Smith has 1 iffy swing, nightmarish finish at Masters

It would be as close as Smith would get. Scheffler chipped in for birdie on the par-4 third while Smith bogeyed from nearly the exact same spot. A bogey at the par-3 fourth dropped Smith four back. He calmly drained a 15-foot birdie on the difficult par-4 11th to move to three shots behind.

The momentum lasted all of five minutes.

The treacherous 12th is where countless hopes of victories at Augusta National have gone to die. Smith's leaky tee shot that never made it all the way across Rae's Creek added him to a list that includes Jordan Spieth in 2016, Greg Norman in 1996 and Francesco Molinari in 2019.

Clearly rattled, the player known for his mullet haircut seemed to let his anger get ahold of him. He slammed his club into the turf after pitching onto the 13th green well past the hole, leading to a par when he desperately needed a birdie.

His tee shot on the 14th went into the trees on the left, leading to a bogey. In the span of 20 minutes, what looked potentially doable quickly morphed first to doubtful, then impossible.

While Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa were up ahead splashing in birdies from the greenside bunker at the 18th to leapfrog Smith on the leaderboard, he was bending his driver across his shoulders in frustration, the second-hottest golfer on the planet behind Scheffler stumbling under the pressure of the back nine at Augusta National.

The erratic round capped four days of wild swings for Smith. He arrived at the Masters well-rested, three weeks removed from a gritty one-stroke win at The Players Championship, then started with with a 4-under 68 to trail Sungjae Im by just one.

An opening 39 on Friday led to a 2-over 74, leaving him six shots off Scheffler's pace. He responded with a 68 in the unusual spring chill, the best round of a borderline miserable day to get him within three of Scheffler.

A duel between the two players who came in having won five tournaments combined this year appeared in the offing after Smith's early birdies Sunday.

It quickly fell apart after that hot start.

Caption Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits over Rae's Creek on the 13th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits on the 14th fairway during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits out of a bunker on the eighth hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Cameron Smith, of Australia, tees off on the fifth hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum