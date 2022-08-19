Smith, error-prone Seahawks struggle in 27-11 loss to Bears

The Bears led 24-0 before Seattle finally got on the board on Darwin Thompson's 8-yard TD run with 2:08 left.

Penalties and dropped passes made the Seahawks' offense choppy and listless. Rookie first-round pick Charles Cross was flagged four times in the first half at left tackle, three of those for false start. Bo Melton, Freddie Swain and Dareke Young had drops.

Exacerbating Seattle’s offensive troubles was a right ankle injury suffered by starting left guard Damien Lewis early in the second quarter. Lewis was inadvertently rolled up by Bears defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.

Lewis was down for several minutes and eventually had an air splint put on his lower right leg before being loaded on a cart and taken off the field. Seattle’s interior offensive line depth was already thin before Lewis’ injury.

Siemian threw a 1-yard TD pass to Jake Tonges and Hicks corralled Cade Johnson’s muffed punt at the goal line late in the first half to give the Bears a 17-0 lead. Third-stringer Nathan Peterman led a drive in the third quarter that ended with Darrynton Evans’ 1-yard TD run.

FIELDS' DAY

Fields played one series in the first quarter. He was 5 of 7 for 39 yards and led the Bears to a 35-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

INJURY CONCERNS

Chicago lost a couple of players to injuries. Linebacker Matt Adams suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter. He’s been playing in the spot normally occupied by Roquan Smith, who is in a contract dispute with the team. Backup running back Trestan Ebner suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and didn’t return.

UP NEXT

Bears: At Cleveland on Aug. 27 to end the preseason.

Seahawks: Seattle closes out the preseason on Aug. 26 at Dallas.

Seattle Seahawks guard Damien Lewis (68) is taken off the field on a cart after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Chicago Bears tight end Jake Tonges, left, celebrates with tight end Chase Allen, right, after Tonges scored a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Chicago Bears tight end Jake Tonges catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus gestures from the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Seattle Seahawks' Cade Johnson fumbles on a punt return against the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. The ball was recovered by the Bears' Elijah Hicks for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Seahawks running back Darwin Thompson (36) leaps over Chicago Bears safety A.J. Thomas during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) is greeted by holder Trenton Gill (16) after Santos kicked a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)