Small plane crashes on frozen Alaska lake, injuring 5 people

Poor weather conditions and visibility between Anchorage and Iliamna and Kodiak and Iliamna initially hampered U.S. Coast Guard and Alaska Air National Guard crews from safely reaching the area to pick up and transport the victims, McDaniel said.

McDaniel said the Alaska Wildlife Troopers' helicopter from King Salmon, locally operated aircraft and teams on snowmobiles from the Iliamna area reached the site more quickly and assessed and cared for the injured until the other rescue teams arrived.

McDaniel said without “the help from the local Alaskans in the area willing to lend a hand,” including a clinic, air carriers and volunteer search and rescue team members and area residents, “this could have had a different outcome.”

The Alaska State Troopers had described the five people on the flight as having sustained serious injuries. An update from the troopers on Sunday said one of the people was in serious condition, one was in fair condition and three were in stable condition.

McDaniel said the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. A message seeking comment was left for the head of the board's Alaska division on Monday.