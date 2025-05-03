Small plane crashes into Simi Valley neighborhood in Southern California, killing 1 person

Authorities say a small plane crashed into a neighborhood in Simi Valley, killing a person aboard the aircraft and damaging two homes
Firefighters work at the site of a plane crash in the Wood Ranch section of Simi Valley, Calif., on Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

1 hour ago
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a neighborhood in Simi Valley on Saturday afternoon, killing a person aboard the aircraft and damaging two homes, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the scene, and police officers cordoned off the streets, warning people to stay clear of the area. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of one home in the Wood Ranch section of Simi Valley, a community nearly 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

Wreckage could be seen between the two homes. The Ventura County Fire Department confirmed that residents were inside both homes at the time but evacuated and reported no injuries. Both homes sustained structural damage and were impacted by the fire, authorities said.

About 40 firefighters were on scene. With the flames out, they began working on overhaul and salvage operations.

Authorities did not release any information about the pilot of the single-engine, fixed-wing plane, nor did they say what might have caused the plane to crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

