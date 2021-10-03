Small plane crashes into building in Italy; 8 reported dead

The Italian news agency ANSA quoted the national air safety agency ANSV as saying “the plane hit the building and started burning.” It said the aircraft was a PC-12, a single-engine, executive-type plane.

ANSA also quoted a Milan fire official, Carlo Cardinali, as saying as of late afternoon only one body had been located. He said the aircraft crashed into the building's facade.

"The impact was devastating,'' Cardinali said.

Firefighters tweeted that no one other than those aboard were involved in the early afternoon crash near a subway station in San Donato Milanese, a small town near Milan. They said several cars in a nearby parking lot were set ablaze, but apparently the vehicles were unoccupied.

Firefighters extinguished the flames of the now-charred building, which reportedly was under renovation.

Caption Firefighters work on the site of a plane crash, in San Donato Milanese suburb of Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. A small private plane has crashed into a vacant office building in a Milan suburb. Italian news reports said all eight persons aboard were killed. Firefighters tweeted that no one other than those aboard were involved in the crash Sunday afternoon near a subway station in San Donato Milanese. (Vigili del Fuoco via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

