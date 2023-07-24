Small earthquake shakes Arizona town; no immediate reports of any injuries or damage

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook a northern Arizona town Sunday afternoon but there was no immediate word on any injuries or damage, according to authorities.
The United States Geological Survey said the small quake struck near Chino Valley, just north of Prescott, around 2 p.m.
The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management said that it received reports of shaking and tremors in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.
Records show that since 1850, Arizona has had more than 20 earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.0 or higher.
The USGS reports that the largest earthquake on record in Arizona measured a 5.6 magnitude in July 1959.
