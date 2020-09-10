Slumping Yankees slugger Sanchez benched by Boone

Sanchez is mired in a 3-for-28 funk that's dropped his batting average to .130. He was not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Baltimore and might not be back in action for a while.

“I kind of deliberated on it a lot last night and just feel this is the way I need to go right now," Boone said Sunday morning. “Hopefully a day off or two or however I decide to do it here can help get him going."