Slovenia's populist leader loses power as trend continues

Golob, a 55-year-old energy expert and businessman who has billed the election as a “referendum on democracy,” said he will form the new government with other left-leaning parties and they will lead Slovenia “back to freedom.”

“People want changes and have expressed their confidence in us as the only ones who can bring those changes,” he said, addressing his supporters via a video link from his home after contracting COVID-19.

Jansa, who was seeking his fourth term in office, reluctantly conceded the defeat.

The close ally of Orban and staunch supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump has for years been accused in his country of eroding its traditional democratic standards.

Jansa came to prominence in the 1990s as a post-communist reformer, but he has been at loggerheads with the European Union over his moves to cut funding for the national news agency, restrict press freedoms and delay the appointment of prosecutors to the bloc’s new anti-corruption body.

Slovenian political analyst Andraz Zorko says Jansa’s election defeat can be attributed both to his anti-democratic stands at home and his government’s harsh anti-coronavirus measures that drew massive street protests last year.

“I believe that we yesterday observed the manifestation of huge antigovernment sentiment which was present (for the past), I can say, two years, especially last year,” Zorko said.

“I think that the defeat of the government and the coalition that governed the country is mainly due to some measures during the epidemic which were unnecessary and really harsh,” he said. “I am talking about curfew, I am talking limited moving within municipalities and some really harsh reaction towards the protesters last autumn.”

Slovenia's prominent Delo daily said voters have put an end to “the worst kind of intolerance, devastating for 2 million Slovenians.”

“Humiliation, shaming, arbitrariness, dictatorship, injustices, curtailing of fundamental human rights and dignity — the people do not forgive that,” Delo said in a commentary.

AP writer Dusan Stojanovic contributed from Belgrade, Serbia.

Opposition leader Robert Golob addresses members and supporters of the Freedom Movement as they celebrate in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sunday, April 24, 2022, over a video broadcast, because of positive COVID test. Exit polls in Slovenia's parliamentary vote suggest a strong lead for the opposition liberals over the ruling right-wing populists of Prime Minister Janez Jansa. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Outgoing Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa addresses the media in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Early official results of Sunday's parliamentary election in Slovenia show that an opposition liberal party convincingly won, in a major defeat for populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who was accused of pushing the small European Union country to the right while in office. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Members and supporters of the opposition Freedom Movement celebrate in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Exit polls in Slovenia's parliamentary vote suggest a strong lead for the opposition liberals over the ruling right-wing populists of Prime Minister Janez Jansa. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)