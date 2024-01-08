Slovenian rescuers bring out 5 people trapped in a cave since Saturday by high waters

Slovenia’s rescuers have successfully extracted five people who had been trapped in a cave for more than two days because of high water levels

Credit: AP

By ALI ZERDIN – Associated Press
Updated 44 minutes ago
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia's rescuers on Monday successfully extracted five people who had been trapped in a cave for more than two days because of high water levels.

“It is a day of happiness, it's a day of life," said Sandi Curk with the Slovenian civil protection service after water levels receded inside the Krizna Jama cave in southwestern Slovenia, making the rescue possible.

Those rescued are in good spirits, said Igor Benko, head of the Speleological Association of Slovenia.

None needed medical help and all have taken the ordeal well, said doctor Zlatko Pogorilić. “I think we were lucky it all ended like this," he said.

The family of three adults and their two guides, all from Slovenia, didn't appear at the news conference.

They got stuck in the cave on Saturday because of heavy rainfall. The eight-kilometer (five-mile) cave system with a string of emerald-colored underground lakes is accessible only by boat and raft and with a guide.

The five were located in a dry area about two kilometers inside the cave. A six-member team of divers carried out the hours-long rescue operation, bringing them out in a small boat. The water temperature inside the cave was 6 C (42 F) with very low visibility.

Rescuers earlier said that all were doing well. Divers had brought in a heated tent, food and clothes over the weekend.

Slovenia is known for its more than 14,000 caves. Krizna Jama is the fourth-biggest known underground ecosystem in the world.

