Slovenia suspends J&J vaccine after 20-year-old's death

The suspension announcement is likely to fuel the protests in the capital, Ljubljana, against vaccination and pandemic requirements.

Similar protests drew thousands previously, and demonstrators recently clashed with police. Ahead of Wednesday's event, police put up metal fences and urged participants to remain calm.

Like much of Central and Eastern Europe, Slovenia in recent weeks has seen a rise in infections. The country of some 2 million people has fully vaccinated nearly 48% of the population, a smaller share than in many other European Union member nations.

Slovenia has recommended Johnson & Johnson vaccines to all people over age 18, while some countries who have limited its use to older people.

A man holds a banner that reads: "Justice and freedom for all!" during a protest against vaccination and coronavirus measures in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.