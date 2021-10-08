Slovenia denies excessive police force against protesters

Officers in riot gear and on horses repeatedly used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators who threatened to block roads as EU and Western Balkan leaders were arriving for the meeting.

The clashes led to hours-long chaos on the streets of the capital, Ljubljana, and the detention of a protest leader.

Zoran Stankovic, the leader of the Resni.ca party, has threatened to sue the state, saying he was kept in detention illegally. Stankovic's home and his party offices reportedly have been searched as part of the police probe against protest organizers.

Clashes with police have erupted at previous protests as well. On Tuesday, an AP video journalist was sprayed by a water cannon and was hit in the head with an unknown object during the police intervention.

Hojs refused to comment on the potential case against Stankovic, saying it was in the hands of the prosecutors. The police intervention wasn't ordered by politicians but provoked by the protesters, he insisted.

“The number of injured police officers, which was three times the number of injured protesters, clearly shows who exceeded jurisdiction,” he said.

The Resni.ca party has said they would no longer organize the protests, saying this would jeopardize the liberty of their leader. The right-wing politician has denied he was using public discontent over virus measures for political campaigning.

Like much of Central and Eastern Europe, Slovenia in recent weeks has seen a rise in new coronavirus infections. The country of 2 million people has fully vaccinated nearly 48% of its population, a smaller share than in many other EU nations.

Slovenia currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

Caption Police fire tear gas during a protest against vaccinations and coronavirus measures in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. EU leaders are meeting Tuesday evening in nearby Kranj, Slovenia, to discuss increasingly tense relations with China and the security implications of the chaotic U.S.-led exit from Afghanistan, before taking part in a summit with Balkans leaders on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, Slovenian police detain a demonstrator during a protest against vaccinations and coronavirus measures in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Slovenian Interior minister Ales Hojs on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 rejected accusations that police used excessive force to curb anti-government protests with water cannons and tear gas on the eve of a major European Union summit in the country earlier this week. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek