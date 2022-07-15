Slovenia army starts removing Croatia border razor wire

Migrants from the Middle East, Africa or Asia come into Slovenia from Croatia via the so-called Balkan route. Many face perils on their long journeys that often take months, even years of dangerous crossings of seas or rivers, abuse by people smugglers or sleeping rough in cold weather and heat.

The Slovenian government's decision to remove the fence has faced criticism from right-wing parties that are staunchly opposed to migration. The European Union nation has reported an increase in migrant crossings in the first half of 2022 compared with the previous year, and rightist groups say the wire removal is premature.

Interior Minister Bobnar previously has described the border fence as a temporary measure and said that “it is inadmissible for it to become a permanent element of Slovenia’s border policy.”

The official STA news agency reported that the army will first remove 51 kilometers (30 miles) of the razor wire while the remaining 143 kilometers (90 miles) of the fence will be taken down by a contractor that is yet to be selected.

Migrants trying to cross borders while seeking security and better lives in the West often also face violent pushbacks by border police in many countries along their routes.

Combined Shape Caption A Slovenian soldier deployed for the removal of border fence steps on the razor wire at the border crossing with Croatia in Krmacina, Slovenia, Friday, July 15, 2022. Slovenian army has started to remove the razor wire fence on the border with Croatia that was put up to curb migrant crossing after more than a million people fleeing violence and poverty entered Europe in a huge migration wave in 2015. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

