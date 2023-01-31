Slovakia's parliament sets early election for Sept 30

The president had said she would select a new prime minister and swear in her government if lawmakers didn't meet the Jan. 31 deadline.

The Sept. 30 date was supported by the parties that formed the outgoing coalition government. The opposition wanted the election to be earlier — in June or May.

The opposition would stand a good chance to win an early ballot, according to recent polls.

The outgoing government has been donating arms to the Ukrainian armed forces while opening its border to refugees fleeing the war with Russia.

Some current opposition leaders, including former populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, oppose military support for Ukraine and European Union sanctions against Russia.

Slovakia’s next regularly scheduled parliamentary election wasn't due to be held until February 2024.