Slovakia to pay people over 60 if they are vaccinated

The original plan had been to give people vouchers worth 500 euros that could be used in certain businesses, but it was opposed by the pro-business Freedom and Solidarity party.

Slovakia has been facing a record surge of infections, making it one of the hardest hit in the world.

The country has been under lockdown since Nov. 25 with citizens allowed to leave their homes only for specific reasons. Those who are unvaccinated and have not recovered from COVID-19 are required to get tested for the virus to attend work. Only stores selling essential goods have remained open.

Starting on Friday, the government has agreed to ease the lockdown for vaccinated people and those who have recently recovered from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,419 people are hospitalized in Slovakia, putting the health system under pressure. If the number reaches 3,800, the government plans to impose more restrictions.

Slovakia has reported over 757,000 coronavirus cases and 15,179 deaths in the pandemic.

