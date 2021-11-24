Slovakia mulls lockdown amid record surge of infections

Jan Mikas, the government’s top official leading the country’s response to the pandemic, said Wednesday the new restrictions should affect everyone — the unvaccinated and the vaccinated.

“The only solution is to restrict movement,” Mikas said.

On Monday, Slovakia already imposed new restrictions targeting the unvaccinated, who are banned from all nonessential stores and shopping malls. They’re also not allowed to attend any public events or gatherings. They will also be required to test twice a week to go to work, but the government has yet to set a date for that.

With 3,200 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, which is well above the 3,000-bed level considered critical by Slovakia’s Health Ministry, the country might be forced to seek help from other European countries.

The ministry said almost 83% of the patients haven't been fully vaccinated.

At 45.7%, Slovakia’s vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the EU.

Overall, Slovakia has registered 631,738 virus cases with 14,056 deaths.

