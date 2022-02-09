Slovakia lawmakers approve defense military treaty with US

The treaty has been supported by the government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger, who said it will “significantly enhance our security.” But the agreement is fiercely opposed by the opposition, which claims it would compromise the country’s sovereignty, make possible a permanent presence of U.S. troops on Slovak territory and even enable a possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Slovakia.

The Slovak and U.S. governments have rejected those charges.

“Nothing in today’s agreement creates permanent U.S. bases or troop presence in Slovakia, and the agreement fully respects Slovakia’s sovereignty and laws,” Blinken said during Thursday’s signing ceremony at the U.S. State Department.

Thousands rallied against the agreement on Tuesday in front of the parliament building when lawmakers were debating it.

The protest united the Slovak opposition, including the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia and the leftist Smer-Social Democracy of former populist Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The U.S. has such an agreement with 23 other NATO members, including, Poland and Hungary, two other countries that neighbor Ukraine on the eastern flank of the alliance.

Any particular deployment of U.S. forces still needs approval by the Slovak government and parliament.