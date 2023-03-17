Slovakia agrees to give Ukraine fleet of Soviet warplanes

In light of the absence of its own aircraft, Slovakia’s fellow NATO members Poland and the Czech Republic have stepped up to monitor Slovak air space, with Hungary set to join later this year.

Bratislava has signed a deal to buy 14 U.S. F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets, but delivery has been pushed back two years to early 2024.

On Thursday, Poland's President Andrzej Duda said his country would give Ukraine around a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, starting with four of the Soviet-era warplanes delivered in the coming days.

Both Poland and Slovakia had indicated earlier they were ready to hand over their planes, but only as part of a wider international coalition doing the same.

The debate over whether to provide non-NATO member Ukraine with military fighter jets started last year, but NATO allies held off, citing concern about escalating the alliance’s role in the war.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine-war

Credit: AP Credit: AP

