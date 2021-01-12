Slovak linked to reporter slaying sentenced in separate case

Marian Kocner was charged with forgery, together with former Economy Minister Pavol Rusko. A court in the town of Pezinok sentenced the two to the same prison terms in February and the country’s Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed the verdict, which is final.

Kocner had claimed around 69 million euros ($84 million) from Markiza TV, where Rusko was a director before it was taken over by Central European Media Enterprises, or CME, which is controlled by U.S. company AT&T. The claim was based on promissory notes that Markiza said were fake.