Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine

Moscow, which denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, wants Western guarantees that NATO won’t allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. It also wants the alliance to halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.

The talks “can’t go on indefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage,” Lavrov said, noting that Washington has offered to conduct dialogue on limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures. Lavrov said possibilities for talks “are far from being exhausted."

His comments, at an appearance orchestrated for TV cameras, seemed designed to send a message to the world about Putin’s own position: namely, that hopes for a diplomatic solution aren’t yet dead.

Putin noted the West could try to draw Russia into “endless talks” and questioned whether there is still a chance to reach agreement. Lavrov replied that his ministry wouldn't allow the U.S. and its allies to stonewall Russia's main requests.

In a phone call Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to keep pushing both deterrence and diplomacy. Zelenskyy’s office also quoted him suggesting a quick Biden visit would help — a possibility that was not mentioned in the White House summary of the call. Such a visit would be unlikely as the U.S. is now operating with a skeleton diplomatic staff in Kyiv.

Ukrainian security and defense council chief Oleksiy Danilov downplayed the threat of invasion but warned of the risk of “internal destabilization” by unspecified forces.

“Today we do not see that a large-scale offensive by the Russian Federation can take place either on (Feb.) 16th or the 17th,” he told reporters after meeting lawmakers. “We are aware of the risks that exist in the territory of our country. But the situation is absolutely under control.”

As if to show defiance, Zelenskyy said Wednesday would be a "day of national unity," calling on the country to display the blue-and-yellow flags and sing the national anthem in the face of “hybrid threats.”

The country is preparing nonetheless. Kyiv residents received letters from the mayor urging them “to defend your city,” and signs appeared in apartment buildings indicating the nearest bomb shelter. The mayor says the capital has about 4,500 such sites, including underground parking garages, subway stations and basements.

Dr. Tamara Ugrich said she stocked up on grains and canned food, and prepared an emergency suitcase.

“I don’t believe in war, but on TV the tension is growing every day and it’s getting harder and harder to keep calm. The more we are told not to panic, the more nervous people become,” she said.

Others heeded the advice of Ukraine’s leaders not to panic. Street music flooded central Maidan Square on Sunday night and crowds danced. “I feel calm. You should always be ready for everything, and then you will have nothing to be afraid of,” said Alona Buznitskaya, a model.

On the front line of Ukraine’s long-running conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the east, Ukrainian soldiers said shelling from rebel-controlled area has increased in the last three days. But they said they're used to it and aren’t alarmed about an imminent incursion.

During what could be a crucial week for Europe's security, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine on Monday before heading to Moscow for talks with Putin on a high-stakes diplomatic foray.

After meeting Zelenskyy, Scholz urged Russia to show signs of de-escalation, and reiterated unspecified threats to Russia's financial standing if it invades.

“There are no sensible reasons for such a military deployment," Scholz said. “No one should doubt the determination and preparedness of the EU, NATO, Germany and the United States" in case of an military offensive.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held talks with Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba, underlining “there is no alternative to diplomacy."

NATO countries have also been building up forces in eastern Europe. Germany's military said the first of 350 extra troops it is sending to bolster NATO forces in Lithuania were dispatched Monday. The U.S. said it will close its embassy in Ukraine and move all remaining staff there to a city near the Polish border. Lithuania moved diplomats’ families and some nonessential diplomatic workers out of the country as well.

“It’s a big mistake that some embassies moved to western Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. “It’s their decision, but ‘western Ukraine’ doesn’t exist. It’s united Ukraine. If something happens, God forbids, it (escalation) will be everywhere.”

The U.S. and its NATO allies have repeatedly warned Russia will pay a high price for any invasion — but they have sometimes struggled to present a united front. Scholz's government, particularly, has been criticized for refusing to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine or spell out which sanctions it supports, raising questions about Berlin's resolve. No new specifics emerged from his visit to Kyiv.

So far, NATO's warnings appear to have had little effect: Russia has only bolstered troops and weapons in the region and launched massive drills in its ally Belarus, which also neighbors Ukraine. The West fears that the drills, which run through Sunday, could be used by Moscow as a cover for an invasion from the north.

Russia has repeatedly brushed off the concerns, saying it has the right to deploy forces on its territory.

One possible off-ramp emerged this week: Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.K., Vadym Prystaiko, pointed at a possibility of Ukraine shelving its NATO bid — an objective that is written into its constitution — if it would avert war with Russia.

“We might — especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it,” Prystaiko told BBC Radio 5.

On Monday, Prystaiko appeared to back away from that. Some lawmakers called for Prystaiko’s dismissal — but the fact the idea was raised at all suggests it is being discussed behind closed doors.

Pressed over Ukraine's NATO ambitions Monday, the Ukrainian president remained vague, referring to them as a “dream."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would welcome such a move.

Meanwhile, a meeting will take place Tuesday by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on the Russian deployments. But it is unclear whether it could defuse tensions.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly leader was ousted by a popular uprising. Moscow responded by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and backing the separatists in the east, where fighting has killed over 14,000 people.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped halt large-scale battles, but regular skirmishes have continued, and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled.

___

Karmanau reported from Kyiv, Ukraine. Angela Charlton in Paris, Geir Moulson in Berlin, Jill Lawless in London, Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark contributed.

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Russia's top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. Speaking at the start of a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested Russia should continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies even though they have rejected Moscow's main security demands. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Caption Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Russia's top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. Speaking at the start of a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested Russia should continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies even though they have rejected Moscow's main security demands. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Moscow wants guarantees from the West that NATO won't allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members, and that the alliance will halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe, the demands flatly rejected by the West. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Caption In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, listens to German chancellor Olaf Scholz while posing for a photo during their meeting at The Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine as part of a flurry of Western diplomacy aimed at heading off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A couple kisses on a street in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. More NATO troops headed to Eastern Europe and some nations worked to move their citizens and diplomats out of Ukraine on Monday, as Germany's chancellor made a last-ditch attempt to head off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Lithuania's servicemen load Stinger anti-aircraft systems, and body armor vests into military cargo plane, as part of the Lithuania's security assistance to Ukraine at the Siauliai airbase, some 230 km (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. US State Department had allowed Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send US-made weaponry to Ukraine, including Lithuania's anti-tank Stinger missiles. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at the airport in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb 14, 2022 . German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Ukraine on Monday and to Russia on Tuesday this week in an effort to help defuse escalating tensions between the countries. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Caption In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Russian tanks roll on the field during military drills in Leningrad region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A MiG-31 fighter of the Russian air force prepares to takeoff at an air base during military drills in Tver region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A MiG-31 fighter of the Russian air force takes off at an air base during military drills in Tver region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, a Russian tank fires on the field during military drills in Leningrad region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A MiG-31 fighter of the Russian air force takes off at an air base during military drills in Tver region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A MiG-31 fighter of the Russian air force takes off at an air base during military drills in Tver region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Russian Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Moscow wants guarantees from the West that NATO won't allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members, and that the alliance will halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe, the demands flatly rejected by the West. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Caption Land is seen through a machine gun spotting optic, outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to keep talking with the West on Moscow's security demands, a signal from the Kremlin that it intends to continue diplomatic efforts amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman reads news on a mobile phone at a frontline position, outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to keep talking with the West on Moscow's security demands, a signal from the Kremlin that it intends to continue diplomatic efforts amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Pedestrians walk along a street in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. More NATO troops headed to Eastern Europe and some nations worked to move their citizens and diplomats out of Ukraine on Monday, as Germany's chancellor made a last-ditch attempt to head off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption Ukrainian servicemen talk at a frontline position, outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to keep talking with the West on Moscow's security demands, a signal from the Kremlin that it intends to continue diplomatic efforts amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman adjusts his glasses at a frontline position, outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to keep talking with the West on Moscow's security demands, a signal from the Kremlin that it intends to continue diplomatic efforts amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures during joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following the talks at The Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine as part of a flurry of Western diplomacy aimed at heading off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption Vendors wait for customers at their fruit market stall in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. More NATO troops headed to Eastern Europe and some nations worked to move their citizens and diplomats out of Ukraine on Monday, as Germany's chancellor made a last-ditch attempt to head off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption A woman prepares a bunch of flowers for a customer in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. More NATO troops headed to Eastern Europe and some nations worked to move their citizens and diplomats out of Ukraine on Monday, as Germany's chancellor made a last-ditch attempt to head off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti