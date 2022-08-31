Slice of life: Gorbachev's Pizza Hut ad a time capsule.

Pizza Hut opened in Moscow in 1990, one of the first in a wave of Western businesses taking advantage of the joint-venture arrangements that were one of Gorbachev's signature reforms. It wasn't Russians' first chance to get pizza, but as with the opening of McDonald's a few months earlier, the presence of a major Western brand was heartening to those who wanted the Soviet Union to be more integrated into the world.

That wasn't a universal view. Even today, some Russians complain that the rush of Western businesses into the country water down its culture and exploit consumers.

Gorbachev died Tuesday at age 91, and Pizza Hut’s time in Russia is growing short — the corporation that owns the Pizza Hut brand has announced it has transferred its franchise assets to a Russian operator that will rebrand as part of its efforts to exit Russia altogether in the wake of Russia sending troops into Ukraine.

By the time Gorbachev made the commercial to raise money for his charitable foundation, he was a marginal figure at home. In presidential elections the previous year, he notched only 1% of the vote. Even some people once on his side regarded the Pizza Hut ad with disdain.

“In the ad, he should take a pizza, divide it into 15 slices like he divided up our country, and then show how to put it back together again,” quipped Anatoly Lukyanov, a one-time Gorbachev supporter.