Slam Dunk: Jordan picks 23 for car number of new NASCAR team

"A new chapter in Motorsports. The norm doesn't fit for us. This is only the beginning. @23XIRacing," Hamlin tweeted.

The team has not yet named a manufacturer for its debut at the 2021 Daytona 500, but because Hamlin drives a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, the No. 23 will almost certainly be a Camry aligned with JGR.

Jordan becomes the first Black principal owner of a full-time Cup team since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott drove his own racecar in 495 races from 1961 to 1973.

Wallace is the only Black driver in the Cup Series and this season used his platform to push for racial equality. The 27-year-old successfully urged NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag at its events.

Denny Hamlin smiles during NASCAR Daytona 500 auto racing media day at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Picking the car number for Michael Jordan's new NASCAR team was a slam dunk: Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 23 car when the team makes its debut next season. Jordan and Hamlin announced last month they had formed a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux