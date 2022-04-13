Slain Nevada woman's brother seeks a positive from her death

Four days after his arrest, a tip led investigators to a remote gravesite more than 60 miles (96 km) away, where Irion's body was found in neighboring Churchill County. On Friday, Driver was arraigned in Fernley on an amended criminal complaint and ordered held without bail on first-degree murder, kidnapping, destruction of evidence and other charges.

Valley, a soft-spoken man with a bushy red beard, said he was frustrated that sheriff's deputies didn't act quickly enough to file a missing persons report when he first contacted them March 13.

He went the next day to the Walmart near U.S. Interstate 80 where Irion had gone to wait for a shuttle bus to her job at a Panasonic plant. Signs posted in the parking lot alert shoppers “cameras in use.”

Valley knew he had to find out if there was surveillance video of his sister, so he tracked downed a store security officer.

“At first he didn’t take me seriously. But finally he said, 'What do you want?’” Valley said. “We sat in the security office and watched the tape and became convinced it showed the suspect enter her car. I called the sheriff and they were there in 15 or 20 minutes. I sat with the sheriff’s deputy for probably two hours in the security office watching the tape.”

Prosecutors say in the amended complaint that Driver shot Irion northeast of Fernley, where he took her “for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or purpose of killing her.” In addition to burying Irion’s body, it says Driver disposed of tires from his truck in an effort to eliminate incriminating evidence.

Driver’s public defender, Richard Davies, said Driver maintains his innocence.

“We are prepared to generate an aggressive defense,” he told reporters Friday. “Right now, everybody is jumping to conclusions.”

While initially critical of the investigation, Valley told reporters outside Justice Court on Friday that finding his sister's body was “some amazing detective work.” He said the family went to the remote gravesite, which “looks like any other part of the Nevada desert.”

“It’s one drop of water in the Pacific Ocean,” he said. “It truly is a miracle that we have closure" and “Naomi is not suffering.”

"We need to take whatever peace we can get from that,” he said.

Sunday's gathering was surrounded by ribbons in rainbow colors — Irion’s favorite — which continue to flutter from sign posts along main street just off I-80. The town was founded more than a century ago along a man-made canal that was built in 1905 as part of the first irrigation project in the U.S. West, intended to help “make the desert bloom” and attract settlers.

Valley, 42, served as a Navy submarine nuclear machinist mate stationed in Bangor, Washington, from 2009-16 and now works as a critical facilities engineer for Apple.

He has emphasized from the start Driver is a “human being” who is innocent until proven guilty. He said after the initial arrest for kidnapping he was concerned for Driver's safety if released from jail.

Davies said prosecutors have not declared whether they will seek the death penalty but acknowledged “all options are on the table.”

For now, Irion’s family isn't advocating for Driver's execution, Valley said.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said, adding he knows death penalty cases can drag on with years of appeals.

“It complicates the process. That being said, it is the DA’s decision. If this guy is tried and found guilty, I just don’t want the perpetrator to be able to do this to any other person."

Irion lived with her parents at U.S. embassies around the world growing up. When she was 13, they moved to Moscow, then Frankfurt, Germany, then South Africa, where she graduated from high school before moving last summer to Fernley.

Valley, who said he was 14 when his sister was born, changed her diapers and became her de facto babysitter, said family and friends already have begun work to create a scholarship in her name.

“I would like people to know Naomi would want positive change to come from this. We want to let people know this can happen to anyone,” he said.

“Naomi was my responsibility. I’m her big brother. It’s my job.”

The family of Naomi Irion attends the arraignment hearing for defendant Troy Driver, Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Fernley Justice Court in Fernley, Nev. Driver, accused of kidnapping and 18-year-old Naomi Irion last month, will remain in jail without bail ahead of another court date on murder and other charges, a judge ruled. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)

Richard Davies, a Reno lawyer acting as public defender for Troy Driver, talks to reporters outside Justice Court in Fernley, Nev. on Friday, April 8, 2022, after Driver was ordered to remain jailed without bail on charges accusing him of kidnapping and killing 18-year-old Naomi Irion. Driver was arrested on a kidnapping charge on March 25 after investigators said he abducted her March 12 and later shot her before burying her body in northern Nevada's high desert. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner).

Items are left at a makeshift memorial Friday, April 8, 2022, along the main street in Fernley, Nev., in remembrance of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, who authorities say was kidnapped last month and killed. A judge on Friday ordered Troy Driver to remain jailed without bail on charges accusing him of killing and kidnapping Irion from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley about 30 miles east of Reno. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner).

Defendant Troy Driver appeared by video from the Lyon County jail during his arraignment, Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Fernley Justice Court in Fernley, Nev. Driver, accused of kidnapping and 18-year-old Naomi Irion last month, will remain in jail without bail ahead of another court date on murder and other charges, a judge ruled. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)

FILE - This photo provided by Lyon County Detention Center shows Troy Driver, of Fallon, Nev., following his arrest Friday, March 25, 2022. Prosecutors say Driver, accused of kidnapping and killing 18-year-old Naomi Irion, abducted her in Fernley before he fatally shot her and buried her body in a remote high-desert area in rural northern Nevada. Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye filed an amended criminal complaint Tuesday, April 5, 2022, adding first-degree murder and other crimes to the kidnapping charge already facing Driver. (Lyon County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

FILE - This photo taken from store surveillance video and provided by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, shows Naomi Irion of Fernley, Nev., making a purchase shortly before authorities say she disappeared before dawn on Saturday, March 12, 2022. A rural Nevada man who was jailed a week ago on a kidnapping charge is now accused of killing the 18-year-old woman whose body was found this week in a remote grave in northern Nevada's high desert, sheriff's detectives said Friday, April 1, 2022. Investigators acting on a tip found human remains in a gravesite Tuesday in a remote area in neighboring Churchill County about 60 miles east of Reno. An autopsy the next day confirmed it was Naomi Irion. (Lyon County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)