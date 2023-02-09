Slain cinematographer's Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin

Santa Monica, California-based attorney Gloria Allred described Zemko as a working emergency-room nurse who is raising an infant and 4-year-old child while her husband fights on behalf of Ukraine in the war with Russia.

At a news conference, Allred said that Zemko “had a very close and loving relationship with her big sister, Halyna, and she feels strongly that anyone who is responsible for her loss must be held accountable.”

Attorneys for Baldwin could not be reached immediately for comment.

Matthew Hutchins, widower to Halyna Hutchins, reached an undisclosed settlement with Baldwin and other producers of Rust late last year. Part of the settlement calls for Matthew to be a producer on “Rust” as it potentially resumes filming.

Baldwin has sought to clear his name by suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun. Baldwin, also a co-producer on “Rust,” said he was told the gun was safe.

In his lawsuit, Baldwin said that while working on camera angles with Hutchins, he pointed the gun in her direction and pulled back and released the hammer of the weapon, which discharged.

The new lawsuit against Baldwin, though filed in California, relies on provisions of New Mexico state law regarding the depravation of benefits, also known as “loss of consortium.”