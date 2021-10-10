Sky open WNBA Finals with 91-77 win over Mercury

The 2021 WNBA Finals is the first for both franchises since the Mercury swept the Sky in 2014.

It's also a showdown between two of the sport's all-time greats still at the top of their games.

A three-time WNBA champion and the league's all-time leading scorer, the 39-year-old Taurasi took over down the stretch of Game 5 against Las Vegas, scoring 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter. She was voted the greatest player in the WNBA's 25-history by the fans in ceremony before Game 1 of the finals.

Parker, a two-time league MVP, returned home to Chicago this season after playing her first 13 seasons in Los Angeles and has been a key reason the Sky reached the finals, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the clinching game against Connecticut in the semifinals. The 35-year-old was honored as one of the WNBA's greatest players during a ceremony after the first quarter of Game 1.

Taurasi kick started Phoenix's hot start to the final with two early 3s, helping the Mercury build an early nine-point lead.

Parker led the Sky back, scoring 11 first-half points while keying a late second quarter 17-0 run that put Chicago up 46-35 at halftime.

Chicago stretched the lead to 17 in the third quarter before Phoenix went on a 10-2 run to pull within 52-45.

That's as close as the Mercury would get.

The Sky continued to drop in shots, pushing the lead to 86-66 midway through the fourth quarter before withstanding a late run by Phoenix's reserves.

UP NEXT

Game 2 is Wednesday in Phoenix.

