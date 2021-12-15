SKorea sets new virus record as officials plan restrictions

The virus surge has been a rude awakening for South Korea, which significantly eased social distancing rules and fully reopened schools in November in what officials had described as a first step toward restoring pre-pandemic normalcy.

In allowing larger social gatherings and lifting limits on indoor dining hours, officials had hoped that improving vaccination rates would suppress hospitalizations and deaths even if the virus continues to spread.

However, there has been a surge in serious cases among people in their 60s or older, including those whose immunities have waned after being inoculated early in the vaccine rollout that began in February.

Officials had moderately sharpened social distancing rules last week, banning private gatherings of seven or more people in the capital Seoul and nearby metropolitan regions and requiring adults to verify their vaccination status to use restaurants and other indoor venues. Kim acknowledged that such measures have not been meaningfully effective in slowing the virus.

Caption People wait for the coronavirus testing outside a public health center in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Halting its steps toward normalcy, South Korea will clamp down on social gatherings and cut the hours of some businesses to fight a record-breaking surge of the coronavirus that has led to a spike in hospitalizations and deaths. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). Credit: Ahn Young-joon

