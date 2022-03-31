Bargainers: Bipartisan deal near on $10B new COVID package

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., chair of the Senate health committee and another bargainer, said, “I'm hoping,” when asked about Romney's assessment.

Republicans have demanded that the measure be paid for by pulling back pandemic funds that were approved in earlier relief measures but not yet spent. Romney and others said savings the two parties had agreed to for the new bill would not include the cuts in state assistance that House Democrats had blocked.

Romney said the $10 billion might include $1 billion for vaccines, treatments and other support for countries overseas. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., another bargainer, said that figure seemed unresolved.

Earlier Thursday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said the measure's price tag seemed to have fallen to $10 billion and the chamber's top Democrat also suggested its cost would fall.

“It's still kind of a work in progress, but as of late last night, it appeared as if that would be skinnying down from 15 to 10,” McConnell, R-Ky., said in an interview with Punchbowl News.

Minutes later, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor and suggested a similar outlook, though he mentioned no figures.

“I’m pleading with my Republican colleagues, join us," said Schumer, D-N.Y. “We want more than you do, but we have to get something done. We have to get something done."

McConnell said that Democrats “are unwilling to find another $5 billion” in savings from around $100 billion that's not yet been spent. Democrats have said the cuts Republicans are pushing are unreasonable, such as revisiting the already rejected reductions in state assistance.

Since the pandemic began, Congress has approved more than $5 trillion to address the economic and health crises it produced. Only a small fraction of that has been for public health programs like vaccines.

McConnell said reducing the bill's size could mean the one-third of the measure that was to go for vaccines and treatments overseas would be dropped, “which I think is terribly unfortunate.”

Schumer said the two sides' differences have been “narrowed greatly." But he acknowledged the need to win GOP support in the 50-50 chamber, where 60 votes are needed to pass most major bills.

“We would like considerably more money than our Republican colleagues," said Schumer. “But we need to reach 60 votes to get something passed through the Senate. And so we’re going to push as hard as we can."

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have said existing funds are running out and want a deal before Congress leaves town for a recess after next week.

Biden initially requested $22.5 billion for the effort.

Asked if he thought an agreement could be reached before lawmakers' recess, McConnell said, “We'll see. Hope so."

Caption Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., finishes speaking with reporters about President Joe Biden's proposed $5.8 trillion budget, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite