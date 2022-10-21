Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'

Hill apologized to Montgomery’s family during the hearing and asked U.S. District Judge John Ross for leniency. He said two of his own brothers were killed in shootings the same year he shot Montgomery.

He argued he never killed for the money, but to “protect myself.” He said he has a son he has not been able to meet in person because of his incarceration.

“I’ve been dead inside since the day of the murder,” Hill said. “I apologize to everyone in court.”

The sentencing recommendation for the charges is life in prison, but the prosecution and defense asked for a 30-year sentence in the case because Hill cooperated with authorities.

He testified against Norman, who is set to be sentenced in March after he was convicted last month of two counts of murder-for-hire and wire and mail fraud.

Another conspirator, Terica Ellis, is scheduled to be sentenced in January after pleading guilty in July to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. She admitted she lured Montgomery out on the street the night of the killing and told Hill his location.