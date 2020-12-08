SiriusXM, Howard Stern sign five-year contract extension

Stern is 66; nothing was said about the deal possibly being his last with the company.

On his show Tuesday, Stern talked about how going to satellite radio liberated him from his “toxic relationship” with more traditional radio companies.

“Despite the naysayers and the ridicule, we have persevered, and are thriving,” he said.

“I've been proven right about satellite radio over and over again. With this contract renewal, I can't wait to see what else I'll be right about.”