Sinner stuns top-ranked Alcaraz in Miami Open semifinals

Alcaraz had been so dominant recently, he hadn’t lost a set since February before Sinner’s rally in the Miami humidity. The Alcaraz hype train has been so breakaway NBA stars Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler showed up to watch the Spanish star from the teal seats.

Alcaraz also fought Sinner in Indian Wells in the semifinals, and it was a taut match but not quite like this. These two young guns are poised for a long and spectacular rivalry. Sinner’s victory ended Alcaraz’s hope of becoming the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to win the Sunshine Double of Indian Wells and Miami.

“For sure it’s one of the best wins,’’ Sinner said. “I changed a couple of things from Indian Wells to here.’’ Sinner declined to discuss the tactical switch but said he feels Alcaraz will likely adjust, too.

Medvedev beat fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 on the same day Wimbledon announced Russians will be allowed back.

Medvedev has won 23 of 24 matches — the lone loss to Alcaraz — and is in his fifth straight final.

Also Friday, No. 15 seed Petra Kvitova beat unseeded Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-3 in the second women’s semifinal. Kvitova will face Elena Rybakina in the final.

Alcaraz prevailed in the first set in a tiebreaker but that took a lot out of Alcaraz’s 19-year-old legs. It included a wondrous, 25-stroke rally midway through the first set with Sinner up 4-2. Sinner crushed a backhand passing shot past a diving Alcaraz as a standing ovation ensued.

“The first thing that came to mind was that guy is invincible,’’ said Alcaraz, who converted just 3 of 12 break points.

Between points early in the third set, Alcaraz was stretching noticeably and waved to the crowd for support. Alcaraz said the cramps started to ease and didn’t blame it on the defeat.

“In the second set, I saw him struggling and I tried to push, especially in the first game,’’ Sinner said.

Despite Alcaraz getting the second set back on serve, Sinner stunned Alcaraz in the ninth game, breaking him at love to go up 5-4 and then closing it out. Alcaraz had won 21 straight sets.

An ATP trainer came out to attend to Alcaraz midway through the second set, examining one of his fingers before the cramps set in.

Asked how he deals with this type of defeat, the Spaniard said, “After the match, like the 15, 25 minutes I can’t talk to anyone. ... But after 20 minutes, I start thinking about positive things.’’ ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP