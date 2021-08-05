Sinner, 19, beats Korda, 21, in 2 tiebreakers at Washington

“Very similar game style,” Sinner said of the duo.

He trailed 5-2 in the second set before coming back.

“He was playing better. ... I tried to find a solution as soon as possible,” Sinner said.

Korda's father won the 1992 Australian Open, his mother was ranked in the top 30 and his two sisters are golf stars, including No. 1-ranked Nelly, who shot a 62 on Thursday to take the lead in that sport at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the Washington quarterfinals, the fifth-seeded Sinner will face Steve Johnson of the U.S. Others advancing Thursday included No. 11 John Millman and Denis Kudla.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was scheduled to meet No. 14 Lloyd Harris at night. That comes a day after the 20-time Grand Slam champion edged Jack Sock in three sets across more than three hours despite a painful left foot that had sidelined Nadal since the French Open.

Nadal practiced for 45 minutes Thursday afternoon and did not appear to favor that foot at all during the session.

Sebastian Korda tosses the ball to serve against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Brandon Nakashima reaches for a shot against Denis Kudla during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Denis Kudla returns a shot against Brandon Nakashima during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot against Sebastian Korda during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass