journal-news logo
X

Small plane crashes into Turkish neighborhood; 2 dead

Nation & World
Updated 48 minutes ago
Turkish media reports say a single-engine airplane has crashed into a neighborhood in northwestern Bursa province and burst into flames, killing its two pilots

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A single-engine airplane crashed into a neighborhood in northwestern Bursa province and burst into flames on Monday, killing its pilot and a trainee pilot.

The plane, which was used for flight training, slammed into a street in the Baglarbasi neighborhood near the province’s Yunuseli Airport, Gov. Yakup Canbolat said. No one was hurt on the ground.

Huseyin Gumusoy, the neighborhood's administrator, told NTV television that two homes and five cars were damaged in the crash.

Residents rushed out of their homes into the street following the crash, and smoke billowed from the site, according to video footage from the neighborhood.

Canbolat said an investigation would be launched, adding that the cause of the crash was likely to be a technical fault.

In Other News
1
Texas death row inmate to get Supreme Court review
2
Nobelist Louise Glück to publish her first prose narrative
3
Live updates | Russia expels 40 German diplomats
4
US promises more Ukraine aid, Biden announces veteran envoy
5
Stocks open lower on Wall Street, extending market's losses
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top