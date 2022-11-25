Singing street marshals are Qatar World Cup's surprise stars

After a monotonous start, some marshals now sing or chant their instructions to fans. Bullhorns they carry blast out the recorded message again, and again, and again.

The instructions spark laughter among fans who often join in with the chants.

“Which way?” the fans chant.

“This way,” ushers respond, pointing a giant foam finger toward a station on Doha's new massive underground metro built for the tournament.

The exchange then finds its rhythm and turns into almost a song: “Metro, metro, metro, this way, this way, this way.”

Abubakar Abbas of Kenya says it all started as a way of easing boredom during his first days of work.

“The fans were just passing by without any engagement," Abbas told The Associated Press from his high chair outside the Souq Waqif metro station, "So I decided to come up with an idea where I can engage the fans and be interesting at the same time. That’s how I came up with the idea and thank God it is trending now.”

Qatar's World Cup has already produced memorable moments on the pitch, including Argentina’s surprise defeat to Saudi Arabia and Germany’s loss to Japan.

Outside the stadiums, the marshals trance-like chant is stuck in people’s head.

“Even when I sleep at night, I hear ‘metro, metro, metro’ ringing in my head,” he said.

___

Follow Lujain Jo on Twitter at www.twitter.com/lujainjo.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo