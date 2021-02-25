Simpson, Fitzpatrick lead WGC; Johnson, DeChambeau struggle

Brooks Koepka was a stroke out of the lead at 67 with Billy Horschel, Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner. Koepka won the Phoenix Open this month for his eighth PGA Tour title.

Second-ranked Jon Rahm bogeyed the final hole late in the afternoon for a 68.

Tony Finau, coming off a playoff loss to Max Homa last week at Riviera, also was at 68 with defending champion Patrick Reed, Wade Ormsby, Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith.

Rory McIlroy had three bogeys in a 69.

Third-ranked Justin Thomas birdied three of the last four for a 73. He dropped four strokes in a three-hole stretch on his first nine, making a double bogey and two bogeys.

Homa also shot 73.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the first tee during the first round of the Workday Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. (Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald via AP) Credit: Tiffany Tompkins Credit: Tiffany Tompkins