Simone Biles submits an original skill on uneven bars ahead of Paris Olympics

3 hours ago
PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles is looking to add to the list of skills named after her in gymnastics' Code of Points.

The American superstar submitted an original skill on uneven bars to the International Gymnastics Federation on Friday. If Biles successfully completes it during women's qualifying on Sunday, the skill will become the sixth to bear her name in the code.

Biles already has two elements named after her on vault — including the Yurchenko double pike — and floor exercise, and one on balance beam. She is looking to become the only active gymnast to have an eponymous skill on all four events.

The skill Biles submitted requires her to do a forward circle around the lower bar before turning a handstand into a 540-degree pirouette. USA Gymnastics teased the move on X on Friday.

Bars is considered the “weakest” of Biles' events in the sense that just one of her 37 Olympic and world championship medals have come on bars.

She remains one of the top Americans on the event, though USA Gymnastics co-lead Chellsie Memmel said this week the Americans could sit Biles out of bars during team finals to give her a small break during the Games.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

