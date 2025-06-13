Simone Biles apologizes for heated exchange with Riley Gaines over trans athlete participation

Biles wrote that the current system in sports doesn't adequately address the balance between competitive equity and inclusivity and the discussion of the topic can lead to “frustration and heated exchanges.”

“It didn't help for me to get personal with Riley,” Biles wrote.

Biles clarified that her main objection was that Gaines opted to single out an underage athlete, when that athlete has no control over what Biles called a “flawed system.”

“I believe sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition,” Biles posted. “We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful.”

