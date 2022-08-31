Silver lining: Northeast drought benefits some businesses

In some areas, rainfall amounts in the last 90 days are about 6 inches (15 centimeters) lower than normal, according to the Drought Monitor.

The Sea Dogs, the Maine-based Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have averaged more than 5,700 fans per game, and while season-to-season attendance comparisons are imprecise, that's about 100 more per game than in the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019, Iacuessa said. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and home field capacity was limited at the start of last season.

Another advantage of hot weather: beer, water and ice cream sales soar.

At Groundskeeper Inc., an Ashland, Massachusetts, commercial landscape design company, the dry weather has allowed the crew to get a lot more work done, especially when it comes to so-called hardscaping — the installation of patios, walkways, retaining walls and the like — company president Brian Churchill said.

Working with concrete, mortar, and brick adhesives is nearly impossible during a steady rain, he said.

“I would say it has been a very productive year," said Churchill, who is also the past president of the Massachusetts Association of Landscape Professionals. “No rain days, no delays in the schedule. We’re able to work five days a week and get a lot of work done."

And that benefits everyone.

“When you meet schedule and the developers can meet closing dates, they’ve got happy clients, they get the money in the bank, we get money in the bank, and that means everyone’s happy,” he said.

There is a downside for landscapers during the drought, however, said Miriam Hellweg, director of maintenance at a Blade of Grass LLC, a Sudbury, Massachusetts, landscape design company.

“The drought is stressful for plants, so first we have more plants dying," she said. "The other piece is with a drought the plants aren't growing as much, so we’re not doing as much mowing.”

The weather, along with an increase in the self-imposed capacity restrictions put in place to prevent overcrowding, has helped pull more people to Santa’s Village, a Christmas-themed amusement park in Jefferson, New Hampshire, said Jim Miller, a spokesperson for the 15-acre family-owned facility.

“Everybody likes the perfect weather, and we’ve been at capacity on most days,” he said.

The park founded in 1953 only sells advance tickets online, so when families are checking the weather forecast several days out before booking their visit, all they have seen this summer is blue skies, he said.

The drought has been a mixed bag for Tom Bukowski, owner of Safari Golf, a miniature golf course in Berlin, Connecticut. Yes, dry weather is good for business, but brutal heat can be a detriment. Connecticut had a six-day stretch in July when temperatures were 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher and another eight-day stretch in early August with 90-degree plus temperatures.

“If it gets too hot, not many people play, but it's still better than rain, because when it rains, no one comes out," he said.

Business this year has been tempered by inflation, he said. In the past, the whole family would play. He's noticed that this year, parents are paying for their kids, but sitting out themselves to save a little.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A sign announces a water ban, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Scituate, Mass. The silver lining to the drought affecting the northeastern U.S. that has dried up rivers and reservoirs, and brought water use restrictions may be that the arid conditions have benefited amusement parks, minor league baseball teams, construction contractors, and other businesses that need warm, dry weather to attract paying customers and get jobs completed on time. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Hay farmer Milan Adams releases a handful of dry soil in a recently plowed field, in Exeter, R.I., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Adams said the soil in the field is powder a foot down. The silver lining to the drought affecting the northeastern U.S. that has dried up rivers and reservoirs, and brought water use restrictions may be that the arid conditions have benefited amusement parks, minor league baseball teams, construction contractors, and other businesses that need warm, dry weather to attract paying customers and get jobs completed on time. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Combined Shape Caption Normally filled with water, the Victory Park Pond on Brock Avenue in New Bedford, Mass., has run completely dry on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, thanks to the extremely hot summer. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Workers construct a high-rise building Thursday, May 19, 2016, in Boston. The silver lining to the drought affecting the northeastern U.S. that has dried up rivers and reservoirs, and brought water use restrictions may be that the arid conditions have benefited amusement parks, minor league baseball teams, construction contractors, and other businesses that need warm, dry weather to attract paying customers and get jobs completed on time. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Combined Shape Caption FILE — Hay farmer Milan Adams stands in a dry hay field near a wind sock, in Exeter, R.I., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Adams said in prior years it rained in the spring. This year, he said, the dryness started in March, and April was so dry he was nervous about his first cut of hay. Arid conditions in the northeastern U.S. have benefited amusement parks, minor league baseball teams, construction contractors and other businesses that need warm, dry weather to attract paying customers and get jobs completed on time. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Combined Shape Caption Matt Whitehouse of the Hartford Yard Goats watches from the left field wall during their game with The Portland Sea Dogs, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Across the northeastern U.S., outdoor businesses are profiting from the unusually dry weather. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Combined Shape Caption The Portland Sea Dogs' Brian Van Belle pitches during the second inning of their game with the Hartford Yard Goats, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Across the northeastern U.S., outdoor businesses are profiting from the unusually dry weather. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Combined Shape Caption A pair of spectators arrive for the game between the Portland Sea Dogs and the Hartford Yard Goats, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Across the northeastern U.S., outdoor businesses are profiting from the unusually dry weather. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)