Silent nights: Germany tightens lockdown over festive period

With the exception of Christmas, the number of people allowed to meet indoors will remain restricted to five, not including children under 14.

The sale of fireworks traditionally used to celebrate New Year’s will also be banned, as will public outdoor gatherings on New Year's Eve.

Bavaria's governor, Markus Soeder, said the ban on fireworks followed appeals from hospitals that they wouldn't be able to treat the large number of serious injuries that result from mishandled explosives every year.

The overall measures were necessary to prevent the number of new cases and deaths rising further, he said, adding: “We need to be careful that Germany doesn't become the problem child of Europe.”

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the government would provide further financial support for businesses affected by the lockdown. German news agency dpa reported that the additional sums set aside amounted to 11.2 billion euros ($13.6 billion).

Employers will be asked to let staff work from home, where possible, for the next month.

Religious services will be permitted, provided minimum distancing rules are in place and masks are worn, though singing will be banned.

Staff in nursing homes will be required to take COVID-19 tests several times a week, and visitors will also have to provide a negative test result before being able to see relatives in care.

A police officer waves a car out during a traffic control to comply with corona-related exit restrictions, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Stuttgart, Germany. Exit restrictions went into effect in Baden-Wurttemberg on Dec. 12. It is now only possible to stay in public places with a valid reason. The rules are stricter between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Gollnow Credit: Sebastian Gollnow

